Barclays Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $8.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.81.

Repay Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 162.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,130 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 7.4% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $8,559,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

