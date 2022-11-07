Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 35,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,158.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17.

On Monday, August 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,900 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $259,673.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 34,019 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,153,244.10.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $331,104.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $34.02. 86,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 371,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,066 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

