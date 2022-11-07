Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 355,313 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. 120,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,007. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.

