Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.42. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

