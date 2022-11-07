Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock traded down $6.04 on Monday, reaching $61.09. 422,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,002. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

