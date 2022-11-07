Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 215 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

