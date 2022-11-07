Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 27,062 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.17. 408,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,095,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

