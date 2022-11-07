Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 875,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.