Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 67.59%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.39. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $39.39.

Insider Activity at Beam Global

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

In related news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $83,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

