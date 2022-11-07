Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €37.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €0.71 ($0.71) on Monday, hitting €34.79 ($34.79). 608,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($69.56).

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

