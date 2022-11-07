Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $220.84 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 195,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.1% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.