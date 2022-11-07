Beldex Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $142.00 million and $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.03 or 0.07680823 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00090101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00070051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

