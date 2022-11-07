Belrium (BEL) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $46,374.00 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belrium has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00019656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001880 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008175 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

