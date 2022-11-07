Berenberg Bank Increases BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 560

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.78) to GBX 560 ($6.47) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.07) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BP from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 536.71 ($6.21).

BP Price Performance

LON:BP opened at GBX 499.95 ($5.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £92.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 310.53 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 483.30 ($5.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.45.

BP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -25.17%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($366.81). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($366.81). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($119,279.69). Insiders have purchased 23,737 shares of company stock worth $10,422,727 over the last three months.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

