Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.65) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITV. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.87) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($1.97) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 110.67 ($1.28).

ITV Price Performance

ITV stock traded up GBX 2.74 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 71.34 ($0.82). The company had a trading volume of 4,150,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 592.50. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.47).

Insiders Place Their Bets

ITV Company Profile

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,747.88).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

