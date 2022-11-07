BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,251.25 ($26.03).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($27.86) to GBX 2,310 ($26.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($25.44) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($26.59) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($25.44) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
BHP Group Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,334.50 ($26.99) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,853.20 ($21.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($35.15). The firm has a market cap of £118.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,236.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,348.94.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
