Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.95

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $287.95 and last traded at $286.81, with a volume of 10967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $281.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.