BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BioLife Solutions worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,399 shares of company stock valued at $325,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

