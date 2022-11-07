BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.56 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX traded up $6.10 on Monday, reaching $160.41. 43,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,304. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 29.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BioNTech

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

