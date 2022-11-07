Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $334.39 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $117.56 or 0.00571021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00230349 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00066683 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,222,719 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
