Bitcoin Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.91 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $17.72 or 0.00085456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $310.40 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00244886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00066659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.