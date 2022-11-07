Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $916.27 million and approximately $62.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $47.68 or 0.00228300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00566089 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00067979 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,217,727 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
