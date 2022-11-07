BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $27.16 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00594593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,423.17 or 0.30971361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

