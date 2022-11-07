BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Director Sells C$3,203,689.88 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director John Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$3,203,689.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,245,455.27.

BlackBerry Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of BB stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.43. 2,105,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$5.49 and a one year high of C$14.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$216.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price target on the stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

