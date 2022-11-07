BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

BL stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

