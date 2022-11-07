Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 205,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $7,043,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,527. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

