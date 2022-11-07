Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 10181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.