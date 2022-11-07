Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

BLMN stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.