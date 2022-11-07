Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

