BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.39 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,741.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00568354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00229081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00067257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00070733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00199411 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

