Bobcoin Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $333.00 million and approximately $152,814.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

