Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “not updated” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.55.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.8 %

BBD.B traded up C$1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,959. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.