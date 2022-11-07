BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. BP traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 4729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $19,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $8,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

