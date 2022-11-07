BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

BP stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

