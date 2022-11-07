Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1,659.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 155,719 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 182.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 895,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after buying an additional 578,967 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% during the second quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 72,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.10. 240,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,493,848. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

