Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,071 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $78.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

