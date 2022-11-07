Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Price Target at C$74.22

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NVEI opened at C$39.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. Nuvei has a 12 month low of C$34.47 and a 12 month high of C$153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 55.08.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

