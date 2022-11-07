Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$19.08

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of PSI opened at C$15.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$9.92 and a 12 month high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.