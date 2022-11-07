BRT Apartments (BRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 46,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $399.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,063,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

