BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Price Performance
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.42.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.