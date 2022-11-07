BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

