BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

BWXT traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 447,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

