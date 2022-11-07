Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 27 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $540.85. 19,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $505.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

