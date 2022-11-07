Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,025 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. 27,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

