Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $183.02. 446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average of $187.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
