Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDOG traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

