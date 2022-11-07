Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.99. 1,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,971. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.