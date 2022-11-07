Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,224 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $66.42. 22,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,045. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

