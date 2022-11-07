Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,522 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after buying an additional 225,163 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.84. 559,004 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.