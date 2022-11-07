Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.91.

JWEL stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.37. 51,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.89. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$31.62 and a one year high of C$41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.06.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$942,750.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

