Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $73.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

